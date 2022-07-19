9,200 time slots for monkeypox vaccine gone in 7 minutes

NEW YORK • On a hot Sunday afternoon in New York - the epicentre of the monkeypox outbreak in the United States - a long line of men aged 20 to 40 wait for a vaccine to protect themselves and their loved ones against the virus.

With its rows of tables and chairs and stacks of medical equipment, the vaccination centre - a high school in Bushwick, Brooklyn - is reminiscent of a vaccine spot for Covid-19, a virus for which New York was also the US epicentre.

The people who were waiting in line said they felt lucky to be getting an appointment as New York lacks vaccine doses. Last Friday, 9,200 time slots became available on the city's dedicated website at 6pm.

They were all gone in seven minutes.

Three days earlier, site traffic was so high that the page crashed. "It was frustrating, largely because especially with Covid-19, you'd think that we would have more of a structured process or vaccine roll-out," Mr Aidan Baglivo, 23, said. "There wasn't really anything."

The city of more than eight million people saw monkeypox infections climb last week, with 461 cases recorded on Friday since the US outbreak began in May.

That number was up from 223 cases on Monday.

Mr Baglivo, a data analyst, said that people who are the most connected on social media have the highest chances of getting a vaccine appointment.

Another person in the queue, who gave his name only as Mr Robert, said he sat at his computer refreshing the website "like a crazy person" until he got a slot.

"This shouldn't be an issue because there's already a vaccine and the roll-out should be... more efficient," said the 28-year-old.

Neither his partner nor his best friend could get a vaccine. "Every additional day where there's not more people being vaccinated is a bummer," he added.