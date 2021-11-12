900,000 US kids aged 5 to 11 expected to have received first jab

WASHINGTON • More than 900,000 children aged five to 11 years in the United States were expected to have received their first Covid-19 shot by the end of Wednesday, the White House said, as the government ramped up vaccinations of younger children.

The US began administering Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine to children aged five to 11 on Nov 3, the latest group to become eligible for the shots that provide protection against the virus.

"While our programme is just fully up and running this week, by the end of the day today, we estimate that over 900,000 kids aged five through 11 will have already gotten their first shot," White House Covid-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said during a briefing with reporters on Wednesday.

Mr Zients last week said that 15 million doses specifically formulated for that age group would be available this week and that the federal government had purchased enough supply for all 28 million eligible children.

"The first few days of the roll-out were predictably difficult for individuals to find vaccine appointments for children," said Dr Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Centre for Health Security.

"But it does seem that it's becoming easier for children to get vaccinated as the major pharmacy chains, hospitals, and other organisations are increasing their ability to vaccinate," he said.

Retail pharmacy firm Walgreens Boots Alliance said it has vaccinated more than 200,000 children against Covid-19 and booked hundreds of thousands of appointments over the next few weeks. Children's Hospital Los Angeles has inoculated 425 children since Nov 3 and expects to soon be vaccinating around 90 children daily as it takes more bookings.

The 900,000 figure comes from a White House analysis of available data from pharmaceutical partners, some states, and localities, Mr Zients said, adding that the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has not yet collected the full tally.

Covid-19 is the largest vaccine-preventable killer of children in that age group, with 66 US children dying from it over the past year, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said during the briefing.

She offered no timeline for when the CDC would have data on the number of younger children vaccinated.

The seven-day average of total Covid-19 cases in the US was flat at about 73,300 over the past week, said Dr Walensky, with the hospitalisation rate also flat at 5,000 a day.

The US seven-day average of daily deaths fell 11 per cent to about 1,000 per day.

