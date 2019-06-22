9 killed in skydiving aircraft crash in Hawaii

LOS ANGELES (XINHUA, REUTERS) - A twin-engine skydiving aircraft crashed on Friday evening (June 21) near an airfield on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, killing all nine passengers on board, local authorities confirmed.

"With extreme sadness HDOT reports there were 9 souls on board the King Air twin engine plane that went down near Dillingham Airfield with no apparent survivors," the Hawaii Department of Transport tweeted.

Local Hawaii News Now website reported that Honolulu Fire Department received the first call of the downed craft at about 6.30pm local time (12.30pm Singapore time) and when firefighters arrived, they found the wreckage of the craft fully engulfed in flames.

Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright was quoted as saying that all nine passengers on the aircraft were pronounced dead at the scene.

“We are still gathering information as to the intent of the flight and what they were doing,” Honolulu Fire Department Chief Manuel Neves told a news conference.

The plane crashed on North Shore in Oahu, part of the Hawaiian island chain and home to the state capital, Honolulu.

CNN said the plane was on a skydiving excursion and that Federal Aviation Administration would investigate the crash.

Dillingham Airfield, 56 km northwest of downtown Honolulu, is a general aviation airport operated by the Hawaii Department of Transportation under a 25-year lease from the US Army.

It is not clear so far whether the craft was taking off or landing when it crashed.