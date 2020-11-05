8 held after anti-racism marches in Seattle on election night

SEATTLE • Police arrested eight people in Seattle after late-night demonstrations and marches in the city on Tuesday, police said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or that the protests were linked to the United States presidential election, but some demonstrators carried "Black Lives Matter" banners, Q13 Fox Seattle television reported.

The Seattle Police Department said those arrested included a person who put nails on a road, and another person who drove over a barricade and onto a police bike lane.

Two marches were held through the city's South Lake Union and Capitol Hill areas, with the police cautioning residents travelling to those places.

The police said marchers had moved traffic barricades onto the road, with the police initially issuing a public safety warning and then a dispersal order to a group of protesters at Broadway, a major thoroughfare in the city.

"Eight arrests this evening for pedestrian interference, obstruction, assault on an officer, reckless driving and criminal mischief," Seattle Police said on Twitter.

In recent months, Seattle - like elsewhere in the US - has seen protests against racism and police brutality following the death in May of Mr George Floyd, an African-American who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Protesters have previously called for police reforms.

Across much of the US on Tuesday, election day unfolded smoothly in a mostly calm show of political determination and civic duty.

