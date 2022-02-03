770km megaflash in US sets new lightning record

GENEVA • A single flash of lightning in the US nearly two years ago cut across the sky for nearly 770km, setting a new world record, said the United Nations.

The new record for the longest detected megaflash, measured in the southern part of the United States on April 29, 2020, stretched a full 768km across the states of Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas.

That is equivalent to the distance between New York City and Columbus, Ohio, or between London and the German city of Hamburg, the UN's World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said.

That lightning bolt zig-zagged some 60km further than the previous record, set in southern Brazil on Oct 31, 2018.

The WMO's committee of experts on weather and climate extremes also reported a new world record for the duration of a lightning flash.

A single flash that developed continuously through a thunderstorm over Uruguay and northern Argentina on June 18, 2020, lasted for 17.1 seconds - 0.37 second longer than the previous record set on March 4, 2019, also in northern Argentina.

"These are extraordinary records from single lightning flash events," Mr Randall Cerveny, the WMO rapporteur of weather and climate extremes, said. "Environmental extremes are living measurements of the power of nature, as well as scientific progress in being able to make such assessments," he said.

The technology used to detect the length and duration of lightning flashes has improved dramatically in recent years, enabling records far greater than what was once the norm.

The previous "megaflash" records, from 2018 and 2019, were the first verified with new satellite lightning imagery technology and were both more than double the prior records using data collected from ground-based technology.

"It is likely that even greater extremes still exist and that we will be able to observe them as lightning detection technology improves," said Mr Cerveny.

The WMO highlighted that the new record strikes happened in the Great Plains in North America and the La Plata basin in South America, known as hot spots for so-called Mesoscale Convective System thunderstorms, which enable megaflashes. It stressed that the flashes that set the new records were not isolated events, but happened during active and large-scale thunderstorms, making them all the more dangerous.

WMO chief Petteri Taalas said the findings highlight public lightning safety concerns for electrified clouds where flashes can travel extremely large distances.

The only lightning-safe locations are big buildings with wiring and plumbing, or fully enclosed, metal-topped vehicles, said the UN agency.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE