6th Memphis police officer suspended in Tyre Nichols' death; two EMTs fired

MEMPHIS – The Memphis Police Department confirmed Monday that a sixth officer had been taken off duty in connection with the death of Mr Tyre Nichols.

Five officers were fired by the department earlier this month, soon after being placed on leave, and charged last week with second-degree murder in connection with Nichols’ death.

The sixth, Preston Hemphill, has been placed on administrative leave; it is not clear exactly what role he played in the encounter.

A spokesperson for the department confirmed Monday that Hemphill was placed on leave on the same day that the other officers were suspended.

Police officers kicked Mr Nichols in the head, pepper-sprayed him and hit him repeatedly with a baton after pulling him over, allegedly for reckless driving, on the night of January 7, even as he showed no signs of fighting back on the videos of the incident released Friday. Mr Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died in a hospital three days after the encounter.

Hemphill’s lawyer Lee Gerald, said in a statement that one of the four videos of the encounter that were released by the city Friday, labeled Video 1, came from Hemphill’s body camera.

“He was never present at the second scene,” where officers caught up with Nichols after a brief foot chase and beat him severely, Mr Gerald said of Hemphill. He added that his client “is cooperating with officials in this investigation.”

Others involved in the Jan 7 encounter have also been taken off duty.

The Memphis Fire Department on Monday said it had fired two emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and an emergency vehicle driver who responded to the brutal beating, saying an investigation had found they failed to provide adequate medical care.

EMTs Robert Long and JaMichael Sandridge “failed to conduct an adequate patient assessment” upon seeing the injured Mr Nichols a few minutes after police had stopped beating him, Fire Chief Gina Sweat said in a statement.

Michelle Whitaker, a lieutenant in the fire department, drove them to the scene and remained in the vehicle after arriving. She was also terminated for violating department policy, the statement said.

And two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies have been relieved of duty pending an investigation into their involvement in the encounter, Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. said Friday night.