$674 billion earmarked for climate change in US spending Bill

WASHINGTON • More than US$500 billion (S$674 billion) of an emerging US Democratic Party spending plan is targeted at fighting climate change, making it one of the biggest portions of a Bill likely to top US$1.5 trillion, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

While details are still being worked out, the framework is expected to include expanded tax credits for renewable power, advanced energy manufacturing and electric vehicles, as well as incentives to support investments in electric transmission, energy storage and sustainable aviation fuel.

The effort to develop a blueprint for the environmental portion of the reconciliation Bill comes just days before United States President Joe Biden arrives in Glasgow, Scotland, for a United Nations conference on climate change.

"We are going to send the President to Glasgow with a strong provision," said Senator Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat who chairs the Senate's tax-writing committee.

The tentative agreement on the Bill's cost was described by three people who asked not to be identified discussing closed-door negotiations. The figure was previously reported by news website Axios.

Even without congressional passage of the climate and social spending Bill, the developing deal could provide Mr Biden with evidence that the US will make investments necessary to meet its Paris Agreement commitment to slash the country's greenhouse gas emissions at least 50 per cent by 2030.

During a meeting with environmental and justice groups on Monday, White House officials discussed expanding grants and loans in the agricultural and industrial sectors to help them shift to clean energy providers with fewer emissions, according to a senior Biden administration official who requested anonymity.

The framework is set to include grants and loans to drive emissions reductions in the industrial sector, which is harder to decarbonise, as well as funding to drive land conservation, according to two of the sources.

A methane fee remained under discussion and was undergoing changes, said Democratic senators who emerged from a closed-door caucus meeting on Tuesday.

One possible change under discussion is to phase in the fee, which could be as much as US$1,500 per tonne of methane, said one of the sources.

A plan to impose tariffs on carbon-intensive imports, known as a border adjustment tax, will not be included in the Democrats' spending Bill, said Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse.

The developing climate plan would complement tens of billions in separate spending on clean energy and sustainable mass transit in an infrastructure Bill also pending in the US Congress.

