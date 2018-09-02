60% of Americans disapprove of Trump's job performance: Poll

WASHINGTON • Sixty per cent of Americans disapprove of US President Donald Trump's job performance - a new low for him - and nearly half support impeachment, according to a new opinion poll.

Some 36 per cent of Americans approve of Mr Trump's White House performance, the Washington Post-ABC News poll published on Friday found. In the last Washington Post-ABC News survey in April, Mr Trump received an approval rating of 40 per cent and a disapproval rating of 56 per cent.

The latest survey of 1,003 adults was conducted between Aug 26 and Aug 29, the week when Mr Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty of tax and bank fraud and his attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to making hush payments to women who claimed to have had sexual liaisons with Mr Trump.

Forty-nine per cent of those polled by the Washington Post and ABC News said that Congress should launch impeachment proceedings against Mr Trump, while 46 per cent disagreed. Fifty-three per cent said they believe Mr Trump has committed obstruction of justice by trying to interfere with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into whether the Trump election campaign colluded with Russia.

Thirty-five per cent said they do not believe the President has sought to interfere. Mr Trump has denounced the ongoing probe as a political "witch hunt".

Sixty-three per cent of those surveyed said they support Mr Mueller's investigation, while 29 per cent said they oppose it.

36% Proportion of Americans who approve of US President Donald Trump's White House performance, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll. 1,003 Number of people surveyed in the latest poll.

Mr Trump's ratings are better when it comes to handling the economy, the poll found. Forty-five per cent approve of his handling of the economy, while 45 per cent disapprove.

Republicans and Democrats differ sharply when it comes to Mr Trump's popularity.

Seventy-eight per cent of Republicans approve of the President's performance while 93 per cent of Democrats and 59 per cent of independents disapprove.

The poll has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE