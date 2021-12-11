50 'likely' killed in tornadoes as Kentucky governor declares state of emergency

KENTUCKY (REUTERS) - Some 50 people are "likely" to have been killed in a devastating outbreak of tornadoes that ripped through Kentucky and other US states late on Friday (Dec 10) and early Saturday, the Washington Post quoted Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear as saying.

It quoted Mr Beshear as saying in an interview with local TV station WLKY that the number of people dead could be "significantly north of that".

"The reports are really heartbreaking," the Post quoted him as saying. It added that a spokesman for the state's emergency management service said that rescue officials had not confirmed figures for deaths or injuries as at early Saturday.

In Tennessee, the severe weather killed at least three people, the Post quoted Mr Dean Flener, spokesman for the state's Emergency Management Agency, as saying.

At least one person was killed and five were injured when a tornado shredded the roof of a nursing home in Monette in northern Arkansas, the Post quoted local officials as saying.

In Illinois, the authorities said many people were trapped in an Amazon warehouse near St Louis late on Friday, after tornadoes and strong storms blew through the area, causing the building's roof to partially collapse.

Mr Beshear, who declared a state of emergency in Kentucky, was quoted as saying the damage would be "some of the worst... we've seen in a long time".