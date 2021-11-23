5 killed, over 40 hurt after car ploughs into parade in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA (Wisconsin) • Five people were killed and more than 40 injured when a sport utility vehicle (SUV) sped through a Christmas parade in the small town of Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, ploughing into dozens of people including young children.

Waukesha police chief Dan Thompson told reporters that one person was in custody and a vehicle had been recovered after the incident in the town of around 72,000 people, 32km west of Milwaukee.

Police said the number of dead and injured could change.

Mr Thompson said it was not clear if the incident was terrorist in nature, but that there was no further danger and police had lifted an order urging people to shelter.

A video posted online showed a red SUV driving at speed alongside and into the parade, running over more than a dozen people before crowds ran from pavements to offer assistance.

Mr Thompson said an officer fired shots at the vehicle in an attempt to stop the carnage.

Another video on social media appeared to show police firing on the vehicle as it crashed through street barriers.

Nurse Jodi Singsime, 42, took shelter in a store with her family before going out to help the injured.

She choked up as she described coming across a boy on the road: "I felt his neck for a pulse and he had one but his eyes were barely open and his face - all I can remember is his sweet little innocent face was purple. He wasn't really with us."

Ms Belen Santamaria, 39, her husband and their three-year-old daughter had planned to join the parade with their church but watched from the pavement instead after she woke up with a backache.

"The SUV came by at full speed," she said. "Then I started to hear people screaming."

She hid in a restaurant with their daughter while her husband, delivery worker Jesus Ochoa, 39, ran to try to help injured people.

He said he heard through members of their church that roughly 10 congregation members at the parade, mostly Latinos and both adults and children, were injured.

One witness said the driver also hit a group of "Dancing Grannies" and at least one person flipped over the hood of the SUV, according to Milwaukee's WISN-TV.

"I was going to be there, walking," Ms Santamaria said. "The SUV would have hit us too."

Another woman told Milwaukee's Fox6 TV station that the SUV had hit a dance team of girls aged between nine and 15 years old.

Video on social media showed small groups surrounding injured girls with white pompoms scattered around.

One witness said the driver also hit a group of "Dancing Grannies" and at least one person flipped over the hood of the SUV, according to Milwaukee's WISN-TV.

"Please keep the Grannies, all those injured and all those who witnessed this horrible event in your thoughts and prayers," the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies said on its Facebook page.

Another witness estimated the SUV was going at about 64kmh when it hit the parade.

"As we were walking back in between the buildings... we saw an SUV cross over, just put the pedal to the metal and just zoom full speed along the parade route. And then we heard a loud bang, and just deafening cries and screams from people who were struck by the vehicle," Mr Angelito Tenorio, an alderman in nearby West Allis, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The local CBS affiliate later showed a picture on Twitter of what appeared to be the red SUV involved with its hood crumpled and front fender hanging off, parked in a driveway.

White House spokesman Jen Psaki said US President Joe Biden had been briefed on the "tragic situation" and federal officials were in contact with the local authorities to offer assistance.

"Our hearts are with the families and the entire community," she tweeted yesterday.

Photos and videos of Waukesha showed police cars and ambulances crowding a street decked out with Christmas lights in the aftermath of the incident, which occurred at around 4.30pm local time.

The Children's Wisconsin hospital said it had received 15 patients as at 8pm, with no reported fatalities at that time.

Schools were to remain closed yesterday for kindergarten up to grade 12 students and additional counsellors would be available for students, the district superintendent of schools said.

In 2015, four people were killed and 46 injured in Stillwater, Oklahoma, when a woman drove into a crowd watching the homecoming parade for a football team.

REUTERS