5 key issues

TRADE

Washington feels that Beijing's unfair trade practices, including government subsidies and protectionist measures like discriminatory licensing regimes, give it an advantage over America in the global trade system. More fundamentally, experts have called this a clash between China's state-led capitalism and America's free market and free trade system. The two sides have slapped punitive tit-for-tat tariffs on each other's goods as President Donald Trump takes issue with America's US$300 billion (S$413 billion) trade deficit with China.

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

The United States has touted its free and open Indo-Pacific vision in response to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Infrastructure loans under the BRI lead to staggering debt, and compromise recipient countries' sovereignty, the US says.

TECH TRANSFERS AND THEFT

US businesses are often forced to transfer their prized technology and trade secrets to business partners in China in exchange for access to the huge Chinese market.

Chinese state-sponsored entities also allegedly hack US companies or engage in espionage to steal their intellectual property, costing the American economy between US$225 billion and US$600 billion (S$308 billion to S$821 billion) a year, according to a US Trade Representative report last year.

SOUTH CHINA SEA

The US has taken issue with Beijing's militarisation in the South China Sea, saying it infringes on other countries' sovereignty and is not in accordance with international law. China is unhappy with Washington's freedom of navigation operations in the disputed waters.

TAIWAN

The US sees China's approach to Taiwan as too coercive, particularly on how it has tried to lure away Taiwan's international allies in recent years.

China, which regards Taiwan as part of its territory, sees US actions and rhetoric on Taiwan as interfering with its internal affairs.

Charissa Yong