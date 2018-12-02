4-year-old girl shot in the head by 2-year-old brother in US

INDIANAPOLIS • A four-year-old girl in the US is in a critical condition after being shot in the head by her two-year-old brother.

The incident comes about two years after a four-year-old shot his two-year-old cousin while playing with a gun.

The children in the latest incident were being watched by their grandparents last Thursday morning when the boy shot his sister once in the head.

The young victim was taken to a hospital in Indianapolis.

Neighbour Paula Harvey told a local news outlet: "This doesn't need to happen. Especially to an innocent child."

She added that the children were "very good", and that their grandmother would often take care of them.

Fellow neighbour Austin Wise said: "It's crazy. How did they get access to (the gun)? Nobody around? It's sad."

Police officer Justin Fuston said: "A child does not know everything about a firearm and it doesn't take much for an accident to happen... there are (firearm safety) classes all over the place. If you are going to have one, make sure you have somewhere safe to keep it."