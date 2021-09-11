32 more US citizens, permanent residents leave Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Another 32 US citizens or permanent residents left Afghanistan with Washington's support on Friday (Sept 10), the White House said.

Nineteen US citizens were onboard a Qatar Airways flight, the second in as many days, from Kabul while two US citizens and 11 US permanent residents left Afghanistan by land, National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said.

She renewed gratitude to Qatar, which was already the transit point for about half of the 123,000 people airlifted out of Afghanistan as the pro-Western government crumbled and the Taliban took over.

"Today's departures demonstrate how we are giving Americans clear and safe options to leave Afghanistan from different locations," Horne said in a statement.

"We will continue to provide proven options for leaving. It is up to Americans who remain whether they choose to take them."

Twenty-one US citizens or permanent residents were on a first Qatar Airways flight that left Kabul on Thursday.