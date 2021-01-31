3 UK strains detected at Tokyo hospital as US intensifies monitoring efforts

TOKYO/WASHINGTON • Three new types of the British coronavirus strain, previously not detected in Japan, were discovered in patients at the Tokyo Medical and Dental University Hospital, according to a research group studying Covid-19 cases at the hospital.

None of the three patients infected with mutations of the British strain had travelled abroad, meaning there is a high possibility that the variants are spreading in Japan, the group said on Friday.

The patients were hospitalised between November and last month, with two of the three experiencing severe symptoms.

The new British strains had previously not been detected in Japan outside of airport quarantine areas, according to the researchers.

Various strains have previously been found in Japan, including one discovered in four passengers arriving from Brazil earlier this month.

A variant found in South Africa was also detected in Japan late last month.

Meanwhile, the United States is asking each state to send at least 750 samples a week to be sequenced as it increases monitoring for new virus variants that spread more easily, including one that it said could become the dominant strain in the country by March.

In a Friday press briefing, Centres for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky warned that the existing system to detect different strains is too slow for public health interventions to contain their spread.

"By the time someone has symptoms, gets a test, has a positive result and we get the sequence, our opportunity for doing real case control and contact tracing is largely gone," she said.

"We should be treating every case as if it's a variant during this pandemic right now."

Clinical trial data has shown that variants could diminish the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines, underlining the need to vaccinate people more quickly before mutations become widespread.

Drug-makers say they are working on booster shots that could enhance the potency of their vaccines against the new mutations.

A variant known as B117, spreading widely in Britain, has been detected in the US in 379 cases in 29 states as at last Wednesday.

Another variant identified in Brazil has emerged in Minnesota, and one detected in South Africa has been found in two people in South Carolina, infections that officials do not believe are linked.

The reported cases are likely just a glimpse of the number of variants spreading, because only a small fraction of patient samples get the genetic sequencing needed to identify the virus' lineage.

The emergence of virus variants is forcing companies that make the vaccines to develop boosters.

So far, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have all said they are in the process of developing booster shots or other approaches against the South Africa variant.

In the meantime, it is now a race to vaccinate the world's population before the South Africa and Brazil variants become more common or, worse yet, new mutations make the virus more resistant.

The B117 strain is projected to become dominant in the US in late March or early April, said Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

He added that the virus mutations will require vaccine-makers to be "more nimble" to tackle new strains that may emerge.

But he said he was most worried about the risk that some future variants might resist vaccines entirely.

"You need to stay ahead of these mutants and essentially crush this outbreak."

