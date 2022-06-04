3 dead after shooting in Iowa church carpark

DES MOINES • A man shot and killed two women in the carpark of a church in Iowa state on Thursday and then turned the gun on himself, police said.

The Iowa shooting occurred shortly after US President Joe Biden delivered a major address on gun violence in the wake of mass shootings in recent weeks in Buffalo, New York; Uvalde, Texas; and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Iowa shooting took place outside Cornerstone Church, a fundamentalist Christian church east of the city of Ames, while a church programme was being held inside, said Mr Nicholas Lennie, chief deputy of the Story County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found all three dead, Mr Lennie said, adding that he could not provide identities nor disclose what the relationship between them may have been.

"This appears to be an isolated, single-shooter incident," he said.

Meanwhile, another shooting on Thursday wounded two people attending a burial at a cemetery in Racine, Wisconsin.

Multiple gunshots were fired into a crowd of mourners attending the afternoon grave-side funeral, wounding two people, Racine police sergeant Kristi Wilcox told reporters.

One victim was treated at a local hospital and released, while the other was flown to a Milwaukee hospital, apparently suffering more serious injuries, Sergeant Wilcox said.

No suspect was taken into custody.

REUTERS