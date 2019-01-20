2nd Trump-Kim summit to be held in late Feb

US President Donald Trump, who will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the second time in late February, said yesterday that he had an "incredible" meeting with North Korea's top nuclear negotiator Kim Yong Chol.

The two sides had made "a lot of progress", Mr Trump told reporters. "We've picked a country but we'll be announcing it in the future," he said.

Vietnam has been widely touted as the most likely site of the next summit. Other possible venues include Thailand, Hawaii, or a return to Singapore.

