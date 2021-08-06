200 MILLION:Delta variant drives surge in global Covid-19 cases

NEW YORK • Coronavirus cases worldwide have surpassed 200 million, according to a Reuters tally, as the more infectious Delta variant threatens areas with low vaccination rates and strains healthcare systems.

The global surge in cases is highlighting the widening gap in inoculation rates between wealthy and poor nations. Cases are rising in about one-third of the world's countries, many of which have not given even half their population a first dose.

The World Health Organisation on Wednesday called for a moratorium on Covid-19 vaccine boosters until at least 10 per cent of the population in every country is vaccinated.

The Delta variant is upending all assumptions about the virus and is roiling economies, with disease experts scrambling to find out whether the latest version of the coronavirus is making people, especially unvaccinated individuals, sicker than before.

At least 2.6 per cent of the world's population has been infected since the pandemic started, with the true figure likely to be higher due to limited testing in many places. If the number of infected people were a country, it would be the eighth-most populous in the world, behind Nigeria, according to a Reuters analysis.

It took more than a year for Covid-19 cases to hit the 100 million mark, while the next 100 million were reported in just over six months, according to the analysis. The pandemic has left nearly 4.4 million people dead.

The countries reporting the most cases on a seven-day average - the United States, Brazil, Indonesia, India and Iran - represent about 38 per cent of all global cases reported each day.

The US accounts for one in every seven infections reported worldwide. States with low vaccination rates, such as Florida and Louisiana, are seeing record numbers of Covid-19 patients hospitalised, despite the US giving 70 per cent of adults at least one vaccine shot. The head of one Louisiana hospital warned of the "darkest days" yet.

Unvaccinated people represent nearly 97 per cent of severe cases in the US, according to the White House Covid-19 Response Team.

Countries in South-east Asia are also reporting rising cases. With just 8 per cent of the world's population, the region is reporting almost 15 per cent of global cases each day, a Reuters analysis shows.

Indonesia, which faced an exponential surge in cases last month, is reporting the most deaths on average and surpassed 100,000 total deaths on Wednesday. The country accounts for one in every five Covid-19 deaths reported worldwide each day.

The South-east Asian nation aims to gradually reopen its economy next month, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said earlier this week, adding that the wave of infections had passed its peak, with daily confirmed cases on the decline.

After suffering its worst Covid-19 outbreak in April and May, India is once again seeing a rising trend of cases. Last Friday, it reported 44,230 new cases, the most in three weeks, fuelling worries of a third wave of infections that has forced one state to lock down.

China's Wuhan city, where the virus first emerged in late 2019, will test its 12 million residents for the coronavirus after confirming its first domestic cases of the Delta variant. The city had reported no local cases since mid-May last year.

The Delta variant, which was first detected in India, is as contagious as chickenpox and spreads far more easily than the common cold or flu, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said in an internal document.

Dr Gregory Poland, a vaccine scientist at the Mayo Clinic in the US, was cited by Reuters as saying that current vaccines block disease, but they do not block infection by keeping the virus from replicating in the nose. As a result, he said, "the vaccines we have currently are not going to be the be-all, end-all".

"We are now in a scenario of our own making, where this is going to be years to decades to now defeat... And we are going to chase our tail with variants until we get a type of vaccine that offers infection and disease-blocking capabilities," he said.

