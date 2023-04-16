20 people shot at Sweet 16 birthday party in Alabama: Local media

WASHINGTON - At least 20 people were shot and wounded late on Saturday at a teenager’s Sweet 16 birthday party in the southern US state of Alabama, local media reported.

Television station WRBL early on Sunday reported heavy police activity and crime scene tape around a building in Dadeville, Alabama, where it said white sheets could be seen covering parts of the floor.

Law enforcement agencies have not publicly confirmed any injuries or fatalities, but local media and witnesses said several wounded people – the majority of them teens – had been taken to local hospitals for medical attention.

WRBL reported that in a preliminary investigation, police and sheriff’s office investigators suspected that an altercation led to a shooting at the party, which happened at around 10.30pm on Saturday.

The United States, a country of around 330 million people, is awash with some 400 million guns, and deadly mass shootings are a regular occurrence.

Late on Saturday, police confirmed that two people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting in Louisville, Kentucky, the same city where a gunman slaughtered five people at a bank on April 10. AFP