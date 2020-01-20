Gunman kills two Hawaii police officers, dies in house fire

HONOLULU (NYTIMES, REUTERS) - Two Hawaii police officers were fatally shot on Sunday (Jan 19) by a man who the authorities believe later died in his home after he set it on fire in a quiet neighbourhood not far from Oahu’s busy Waikiki Beach, officials and local media said.

“Our entire state mourns the loss of two Honolulu police officers killed in the line of duty this morning,” Hawaii Governor David Ige said in a statement.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell called the shootings “an unprecedented tragedy” for the state.

A third officer was injured in the incident in which the spreading fire destroyed several houses in an affluent area near the base of Diamond Head, a volcanic mountain at the southern tip of the island, KITV News reported.

A resident, Ms Patricia Cooper, 71, said police had ordered her and her family to evacuate after the gunman set the house he was in on fire and the blaze spread to two other houses.

"Right now, there's only one house separating us from the fire, so we were told to evacuate," she said. "They can't let the fire trucks in because of an active shooter situation, so that's kind of where we are now."

Ms Cooper said she was not sure if police had anybody in custody.

She described the neighbourhood as a quiet, friendly and relatively affluent place across the street from a beach that is a popular surfing spot.

At around 9.30am local time, Mr Jason Bajor, 40, said he was out for a walk when a "massive number" of police vehicles, fire trucks and ambulances drove by him and towards the house he was renting for a couple of weeks.

As he got closer, he saw a swarm of police officers with their guns drawn, telling onlookers to move away.

People were standing in the nearby park and others were standing on roofs trying to see what was happening, he said.

Mr Bajor said he noticed dark smoke coming from the house at around 9.45am and then he heard more gunshots, which sounded like ammunition going off inside the house.

"When the smoke from the house got darker, the fear started to kick in," he said. "We went back to our house where we were staying, gathered our stuff and left the neighbourhood."

