2 more rioters featured in viral photos arrested

WASHINGTON • Federal agents arrested two more Capitol Hill rioters whose images had gone viral - one was pictured carrying off the House Speaker's lectern and another was seen wearing horns and a fur pelt - while a top Democratic lawmaker called on mobile carriers to preserve social media content related to the carnage.

Dozens of people have been charged following the storming of the Capitol last Wednesday, with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) asking the public to help identify participants, given the proliferation of images of the riots on the Internet. Five people died, including a police officer.

Jacob Anthony Chansley, who featured prominently on social media wearing horns, a fur pelt and face paint and brandishing a spear adorned with the US flag, turned himself in to police, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said.

Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, called the FBI's Washington office on Thursday and later told agents "he came as part of a group effort with other 'patriots' from Arizona, at the request of the President that all 'patriots' come to DC on Jan 6", the DOJ said in a statement.

Federal agents also arrested Adam Christian Johnson. A photo of him smiling and waving as he carried off House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern had also gone viral.

Johnson, of Parrish, Florida, also streamed live video footage on Facebook of himself as he walked the halls of the Capitol, according to the Tampa Bay Times. The video has been removed from online platforms and all of Johnson's pages have been taken down.

On Saturday, Senator Mark Warner, a Democrat who is the incoming chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, wrote to the chief executives of 11 mobile carriers and social media companies, urging them to preserve content and associated metadata connected to the riot, which erupted as lawmakers gathered to certify the election of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

In his letters, Mr Warner emphasised how the rioters took time to document the event and share it through social media and text messages "to celebrate their disdain for our democratic process".

Before his arrest, NBC network reported, Chansley gloated about how the crowd infiltrated the Capitol, forcing lawmakers to flee.

He faces several federal charges, including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

One man who was arrested in connection with the events at the Capitol and threats to lawmakers told FBI agents he arrived in Washington on Thursday, a day late for the rally, after being delayed en route in Ohio, federal court documents showed.

Cleveland Meredith was found with a Tavor X95 assault rifle, a Glock pistol and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and was detained in connection with making threats to Mrs Pelosi after an FBI agent read a Jan 7 text message in which Meredith talked about "putting a bullet in her noggin on Live TV" and running her over with his truck, according to a criminal complaint.

At least a dozen other people were facing criminal charges in the US District Court for the District of Columbia in connection to the riot, and at least another 40 people faced lesser charges in the District of Columbia Superior Court.

