2 Covid-19 boosters targeted at Omicron sub-variants get US nod

BENGALURU, India - The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday authorised updated Covid-19 booster shots from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna that target the dominant BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants, as the government prepares for an autumn vaccination campaign that could begin in a few days.

Both vaccines also cover the original version of the virus that was targeted by all the previous Covid-19 shots.

The FDA authorised the shots for everyone over 12 years old who has had a primary vaccination series and took a previous booster shot at least two months ago, shorter than prior recommended intervals.

That marks a shift from the current shots based only on the original virus that are available to people aged 50 and older, or who are immunocompromised.

Moderna's retooled vaccine was authorised for those aged 18 and above, while the Pfizer-BioNTech shot will be available for those aged 12 and above, the FDA said.

"As we head into fall and begin to spend more time indoors, we strongly encourage anyone who is eligible to consider receiving a booster dose with a (dual-targeted) Covid-19 vaccine to provide better protection against currently circulating variants," FDA commissioner Robert Califf said.

Experts have said that the updated vaccines will be important for older people and those who are immunocompromised, but added that there is limited data to support the level of protection the government has promised.

"The idea is they want protection against infection to be generated as quickly as possible in the population, but it's unclear yet how clinically efficacious these vaccines are against BA.5 infection, and if a shorter wait period will impact efficacy because of interference by the prior immunity," said Dr Amesh Adalja, infectious disease expert at the Johns Hopkins Centre for Health Security in Baltimore.

The US government has already started working on the autumn roll-out, which could begin in the next few days.

REUTERS