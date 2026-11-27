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WASHINGTON – Two American Airlines planes clipped wings at Ronald Reagan National Airport outside Washington, D.C., on Nov 27, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

The planes, both Boeing 737-800s, made contact around 5.10pm local time as one was taxiing for departure, according to the FAA. There were no injuries, the agency said.

American Airlines said in a statement that “both aircraft returned to the gate and have been removed from service for inspection by our maintenance team”.

The airline apologised to the passengers and said it was “working to get them on their way as soon as possible”.

The affected flights were American Airlines Flight 638, which was headed to Dallas, and American Airlines Flight 2152 to Chicago. Passengers on both flights were set to depart on different planes later on Nov 27, according to the airline.

Flight 638 was getting ready to take off when the pilot told air traffic controllers that “unfortunately we swopped paint with the American behind us, next to us,” according to a recording of the exchange that was circulating online on Nov 27.

The planes clipped wings during the busy Thanksgiving travel weekend.

A major storm on Nov 25 and 26 disrupted flights during one of the heaviest air travel periods of the year.

As the storm moved north on Nov 27 to Canada, more than 3,500 flights were delayed and more than 600 were cancelled, according to the tracking service FlightAware.

Two weeks ago, nearly all flights in the United States were grounded for more than four hours.

A cascade of issues led to the ground stop, which officials said started with what was supposed to be a routine router upgrade at a radio facility in El Dorado, Arkansas.

In January 2025, an Army helicopter crashed into a regional jet operating as American Airlines Flight 5342 near Reagan National Airport, killing all 67 people aboard both aircraft.

The National Transportation Safety Board determined that the FAA was responsible for multiple failures leading up to the crash, including the approval of dangerous flight routes that allowed the Army helicopter to fly into the jet’s path over the Potomac River.

Army investigators concluded that problems with military training and helicopter technology contributed to the midair collision. NYTIMES