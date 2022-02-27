1MDB: Sheikh wouldn't get out of bed for under $135m, says witness

NEW YORK • One hundred million US dollars - that was the cost of doing business in the multibillion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scam, former Goldman Sachs Group banker Tim Leissner testified.

Leissner, 52, the US government's star witness in its case against former Goldman banker Roger Ng, provided a description of the payment system on Wednesday for a jury in Brooklyn, New York. Leissner told of a meeting at which Low Taek Jho, known as Jho Low, the alleged architect of the massive fraud, spelt out who he said needed to be paid off for approval to raise and spend billions of dollars for Malaysia's wealth fund, 1MDB.

On the list were officials from Malaysia and Abu Dhabi, Leissner testified, including Malaysia's then Prime Minister Najib Razak and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates.

Low "said the sheikh would not get out of bed for less than US$100 million (S$135 million)", Leissner told the jury. Sheikh Mansour has not been accused of wrongdoing by the United States.

The UAE government media office and UAE Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment.

Leissner's testimony about the alleged payments came in his third day on the stand in the trial of Ng, his former subordinate at the bank and the only Goldman employee to be put on trial for the 1MDB scandal. Billions of dollars were siphoned off from funds meant for development in Malaysia.

Leissner pleaded guilty in 2018 and his cooperation in the trial may help him get a reduced sentence. Ng has pleaded not guilty to money laundering, conspiracy and bribery charges, and his defence lawyers say he warned Goldman officials about doing business with Low.

The trial was interrupted on Wednesday by revelations that the government failed to turn over more than 15,500 documents related to Leissner. The judge has said she will pause the trial before defence lawyers begin questioning Leissner, and Ng's attorney has said he may ask for a mistrial.

The meeting Leissner described while on the stand took place at Low's home in the Mayfair section of London in 2012, not long before Goldman greenlighted work on 1MDB and raised US$1.75 billion for the fund, Leissner testified.

The project could not move forward unless 1MDB secured an outside guarantor for the debt it was about to take on, he told the jury.

He said Low, who held no official position at 1MDB but exerted outsize influence there, was able to get that guarantee from the sovereign wealth fund of Abu Dhabi and its subsidiaries.