1MDB case: Prosecutors say wife of ex-banker an abettor

NEW YORK • The wife of former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng is becoming a key figure in his foreign bribery trial, as prosecutors argue that she helped him launder millions of dollars from the looting of 1MDB.

They want the jury to hear statements that Ms Lim Hwee Bin, made to bankers about an account and shell company they say she opened in 2012 - even as her husband's lawyers plan to call her as a witness on his behalf.

The defence says Ms Lim will testify that US$35.1 million (S$47.6 million) transferred to an account she controlled was not tainted 1MDB money but was for an unrelated business transaction.

Ng, the only Goldman banker to go to trial in the scandal, is accused of conspiring with his former boss Tim Leissner to help financier Jho Low siphon billions of dollars from a trio of bond deals the bank did for the sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd, or 1MDB.

Leissner has pleaded guilty and is cooperating with the US government against Ng.

Low, who was also charged, is a fugitive.

Federal prosecutors in New York have asked the court to allow statements Ms Lim made to UBS Group bankers to be admitted as part of their case, calling her an uncharged "co-conspirator".

They say that 1MDB funds were transferred by a Low associate to the shell entity.

Leissner has told the jury he then directed that US$35.1 million of those funds be sent to the account under Ms Lim's control as kickbacks to Ng.

The entity was originally called Silken Waters and renamed Victoria Square.

BLOOMBERG