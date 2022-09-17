$1m flying bike - world's first - makes US debut

DETROIT - The Xturismo hoverbike, which can fly for 40 minutes and reach speeds of up to 100 kmh, made its American debut at the Detroit Auto Show on Thursday.

It is made by Japanese start-up Aerwins Technologies and has drawn comparisons to the speeder bikes of Star Wars.

"I feel like I'm literally 15 years old, and I just got out of Star Wars and jumped on their bike," said Mr Thad Szott, co-chair of the auto show after taking a test drive - or, perhaps, a test hover.

The hoverbike is already on sale in Japan, and Mr Shuhei Komatsu, founder and CEO of Aerwins, said plans were underway to sell a smaller version in the US in 2023.

The price tag? A galactic US$777,000 (S$1.1 million) - although Mr Komatsu said the company hopes to get the cost down to US$50,000 for a smaller, electric model by 2025.

Earlier this month, Aerwins said it was looking to list on Nasdaq via a merger with a special acquisition company that values it at US$600 million.

