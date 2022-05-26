18-year-old shot grandma before attack, say police

UVALDE • Before he opened fire in a Texas elementary school - killing 19 children - teenager Salvador Ramos first shot his grandmother, officials said.

The 18-year-old, who died when police tried to arrest him, was a United States citizen and a student in Uvalde, a small community near the Mexican border where the tragedy took place.

A mugshot of Ramos that circulated in local media showed a young man with brown hair and an expressionless gaze.

"The first incident was at their grandmother's residence where he shot the grandmother," said Mr Erick Estrada of the Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday, adding she was later airlifted to a medical facility. A 66-year-old woman was admitted to a hospital in San Antonio in critical condition after the shooting, said healthcare officials.

After firing at his grandmother, Ramos fled the scene in a car wearing a bulletproof vest and armed with a rifle, Mr Estrada said.

Ramos then crashed near a ditch outside Robb Elementary School, got out of the car, and headed for the school, where law enforcement officers tried, but failed, to stop him. At around 11.30am local time, Ramos burst into the school and opened fire.

Mr Estrada said no car chases had been reported in the area, suggesting that the traffic accident was unprovoked.

Two police officers suffered minor injuries in the shootout, said Texas Governor Greg Abbott in an earlier news conference. Investigators were working to obtain "detailed background information on the subject, his motive, the types of weapons used, the legal authority to possess them, and conduct a comprehensive crime-scene investigation and reconstruction", Mr Abbott said.

It is unclear whether Ramos had previous run-ins with law enforcement.

Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo, who is in charge of the investigation, said Ramos acted alone.

An Instagram account associated with the suspect, which has been taken down, showed several photos of him. In two black-and-white selfies, he is in what looks like a hoodie, with his hair down to his shoulders. Other photos showed a magazine and semi-automatic rifles.

