17 hurt in blast during Los Angeles illegal-fireworks bust

LOS ANGELES • A haul of confiscated fireworks exploded on Wednesday as police in Los Angeles were trying to dispose of it safely, injuring 17 people including six civilians and damaging cars and buildings, said the authorities and the media.

At least nine Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers and one agent of the US Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were among those hurt, all suffering minor injuries, the city fire department said in a statement.

They were taken to the hospital for treatment, along with six civilians - three with serious injuries and three with moderate injuries, the fire department said. One other person was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

The collection of more than 2,265kg of illegal fireworks was seized in a pre-July 4 holiday sweep.

The accident occurred as police bomb squad officers were in the process of confiscating the cache in a South Los Angeles neighbourhood, the LAPD said on Twitter.

Los Angeles City News Service, ABC News and television station KCAL-TV reported that the blast was triggered when police attempted to safely detonate a portion of the explosives. Video footage carried on KCAL-TV showed a bomb squad tractor-trailer truck blown apart in a fireball that overturned a nearby parked car and set off alarms in the neighbourhood.

The explosion also damaged a number of buildings and scattered debris on the streets, local media outlets reported.

