11 people shot at homecoming party near Florida university campus

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The shooting took place near Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University’s campus in Perry Street.

A shooting near a Florida university campus in Tallahassee on Oct 24 night left 11 people with gunshot wounds and another injured, the authorities said.

The shooting took place near Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University’s campus in Perry Street, the institution said, while the police counted six adults and six juveniles who were injured.

“At least three of the shooting victims have sustained serious injuries, while nine others are reported to be in stable condition,” the Tallahassee police said in a statement.

Initial findings showed a “physical altercation” preceded the shooting, police said, without elaborating.

“It is especially heartbreaking to know that children are among those injured,” said police chief Lawrence Revell.

The youngest of those shot was 11, the NY Post newspaper said.

An altercation at a homecoming party escalated into gunfire and a fight between two or three individuals led to shots being fired just before 8pm, the paper added.

Police said their violent crimes unit was investigating the circumstances.

“The safety and security of our students, faculty, and staff remain our highest priority,” Florida A&M said on X.

The university said in a Facebook post: “Our hearts go out to the victims and all those affected by this tragic incident. While the campus remains safe, individuals are encouraged to avoid the area to allow law enforcement to conduct its investigation.” REUTERS