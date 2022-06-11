11 likely monkeypox cases in New York; Brazil confirms first patient

NEW YORK • Ten people in New York City likely have monkeypox.

The city's health department said 10 people tested positive for Orthopoxvirus and all cases are presumed to be monkeypox.

"Most of these people have had mild cases, have not been hospitalised and have recovered on their own," says an update on the city's health website on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Brazil has confirmed its first case of monkeypox in a 41-year-old man who had travelled to Europe, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Current cases are primarily spreading among men who have sex with other men, the update on the New York City health website says, but notes that anyone can get and spread the disease.

As at Thursday, there were 11 presumed monkeypox cases in New York state, 10 of which were identified in New York City, and one more was identified elsewhere in the state, said state health officials.

The state's health department is coordinating with local providers - including hospitals, sexual health clinics and dermatologists - to ensure the latest information about the outbreak reaches facilities that might receive patients with symptoms of monkeypox, which can look similar to common infections like herpes and syphilis.

Once monkeypox cases are identified, patients are told to isolate and health officials start the contact-tracing process.

Because so few cases have been identified thus far, in comparison to the number of Covid-19 cases, health officials are able to do manual contact-tracing that focuses on identifying high-risk individuals.

And in most cases, symptoms also resolve on their own within a couple weeks.

The World Health Organisation has registered nearly 1,000 cases of the illness in 29 countries where it is not endemic. Most of them were detected in Britain, Canada, Germany, Portugal and Spain.

The first Brazilian person infected had travelled to Spain and Portugal, the Health Ministry said. He was hospitalised for treatment and was in "good condition", it said, adding that his close contacts were under observation. Brazil is the third South American country to register monkeypox cases after Argentina and Mexico.

Spain will start vaccinating close contacts of confirmed monkeypox cases after more than 242 people tested positive for the virus since May 19, the Health Ministry said.

And in Britain, residents diagnosed with monkeypox are being told to self-isolate from other people in their household.

BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE