101-year-old Maine 'Lobster Lady' claws on fiercely to her job

ROCKLAND (Maine) • In her boat off the north-eastern US coast, 101-year-old Virginia Oliver expertly handles the slick body of a lobster as she snaps rubber bands around its claws, just as she has done since she was seven.

The centenarian is the oldest licensed lobsterwoman in the state of Maine, and local historians describe her as, perhaps, the oldest active one in the world.

Mrs Oliver goes out into the waters off the city of Rockland three days a week with her 78-year-old son Max, who helps her crew the boat, aptly named Virginia after her by her late husband.

"I'm going to do (this)... till I die," said Mrs Oliver. "That's time enough. People say to me, 'Well, why do you go for it?' Because I want to. I'm old enough to be my own boss."

Mrs Oliver - known by friends as Ginny and to some as the Lobster Lady - still lives on the same street where she was born in 1920.

"Ginny's awesome," said lobsterman David Cousens, former president of the Maine Lobstermen's Association. "She's 101 years old, she's still going, about three days a week she's down here."

Mrs Oliver is up at 3.30am and heading out to her boat by 5am. Either in her pickup truck or her son's 1956 Chevy, both drive down to a private cove and take their small dinghy out to the lobster boat, which sits at a mooring.

They have a few hundred traps in the water and work together to bring in the lobsters. Mr Oliver hauls in the traps with a winch while his mother measures, bands and places the lobsters in the hold.

Wearing wellies, slickers and rubber gloves, she stands over the holding tank and grabs lobsters to inspect one at a time as her son passes them to her. Once she checks a lobster is of legal size, she grabs rubber bands and a clamp using her left hand, and wraps the bands over the lobster's claws.

Mrs Oliver sometimes takes the helm and captains the boat, but she would not steer if it is foggy.

At this point in their lives, mother and son go out only in good weather, not like when they first started and would go out no matter what the conditions.

"She's going all the time, she never stops," said Mr Oliver. "She's always moving, busy all the time. It makes me tired sometimes just thinking about it."

The lobsters are transported to the Spruce Head Fishermen's Pound Co-Op, which helps the mother-son team get a better price at the wholesale level.

Mrs Oliver has no plans to stop any time soon. "Well I don't want to be in a wheelchair," she said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE