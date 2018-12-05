1 Focus on Bush Senior

The family of former president George H.W. Bush has planned a state funeral that will steer clear of the kind of anti-Trump sentiment evident at the recent funeral of Senator John McCain, according to people familiar with the funeral planning. The detente comes after Mr Trump's long history of insulting and taunting the Bush family.

Singapore yesterday said it had lodged protests over KL's moves to extend the Johor Baru port limits into the Republic's waters, hours after KL said it aimed to retake management of airspace that had been delegated to the Republic.

3 Innovations in logistics

A transport firm is making use of algorithms to help with faster delivery during the busy Christmas season. Its software is one of many solutions showcased at the Urban Redevelopment Authority exhibition on innovations in urban logistics.

4 Warrant issued for Jho Low

Malaysia has issued warrants of arrest against fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho and four others in connection to the 1MDB scandal, in a move to enable the country to seek Interpol's help in issuing a red notice to locate, provisionally arrest and extradite them.

5 Aussie push for cyberlaws

Australia's two main parties struck a deal yesterday to pass sweeping cyberlaws requiring tech giants to help government agencies get around encrypted communications used by suspected criminals and terrorists.

A new book on China's transformation by Hugh Peyman focuses on the process of change rather than policies or the political system, but underplays issues that still plague the Chinese economy, says associate editor Vikram Khanna .

7 Buyers of stolen wine sued

People who bought stolen wine from a former employee of wine and spirits merchant Hock Tong Bee are being sued by the company, with claims reaching as much as $900,000.

8 Catching viruses on trains

Researchers carried backpacks with sampler devices and rode on MRT trains to simulate a commuter's regular exposure to potential viruses. The Duke-NUS Medical School pilot study successfully detected common airborne viruses on trains.

Singapore is the second most expensive city for luxury living in Asia, according to a new report by Swiss private banking group Julius Baer, with women generally having to shell out more than men for luxury items.

10 Bowlers proud despite loss

Singapore were no match for the Americans yesterday in the World Bowling Men's Championships team of five semi-finals, but they were still happy for the experience on the way to earning a historic bronze.

