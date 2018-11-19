Weather forecasters said yesterday that rain is on the way for fire-scorched and smoke-choked northern California, as the search for the dead and missing continued after the state's most destructive wildfires.
At least 76 lives have been lost and the number of people missing jumped to 1,276 last Saturday, despite the authorities locating hundreds of people.
