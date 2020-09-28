1 Move to tilt US court more

United States President Donald Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, setting another milestone in his rightward shift of the top American judicial body. The announcement sets off a scramble by Senate Republicans to confirm her before the presidential election on Nov 3.

2 ITE students to get AI class

All students joining the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) from this year must take a module in the basics of artificial intelligence (AI) in their first year of study. The institute is making a big push to teach students skills such as basic programming and analytics, to meet the demands of emerging jobs.

3 Call for global cooperation

Warning that protectionism and unilateral action will ultimately be self-defeating, Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan told the 75th United Nations General Assembly that no nation will be safe unless all are safe together. He said: "We need greater international cooperation to ensure equitable and universal access to Covid-19 vaccines."

4 Trying to lure patrons back

Restaurants in India are trimming the fat and reinventing themselves to lure back virus-wary customers, as businesses struggle to survive in an industry that is among those worst hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

5 Divided on threat to US polls

Is Russia helping US President Donald Trump in his bid for the White House and is China backing Mr Joe Biden? As with much else, Americans are bitterly divided on the threat posed by hostile states, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

6 Stop flag display by Sept 30

In a few more days, residents will have to stop displaying the national flag at their homes. After Wednesday, those who continue to display the flag will risk being fined up to $1,000 under the Singapore Arms and Flag and National Anthem Rules.

7 Training for risky scenarios

To help them practise for high-risk scenarios, the Police Coast Guard (PCG) has been using a new simulation system since March to train its officers. It comprises four customised simulators. Two duplicate the movements of the PCG's patrol interdiction boat and two duplicate those of the PCG's high-speed interceptor boats.

The Hong Leong Group sold 60.3 per cent of its Penrose condominium over its launch weekend, with the reception among buyers in line with recent data showing bullish new home sales defying the pandemic. As at 5pm yesterday, 341 units out of 566 in the 99-year leasehold development in Sims Drive had been taken up.

9 Winning slate had fine plan

Officials say the strong mandate won by new Singapore Athletics president Lien Choong Luen's Team Ground Up is due to a mix of factors. The nine members showed diversity in representing five clubs, displayed commitment and also secured $100,000 in donations for their proposed plans.

10 Film on chef a hit in Taiwan

A documentary about chef Andre Chiang, titled Andre & His Olive Tree, has earned more than NT$10 million (S$470,000) since its world premiere in Taiwan on Aug 21, making it the highest-grossing documentary there so far this year. He is best known in Singapore for his two-Michelin-star Restaurant Andre, which closed in 2018. The film is the work of Singapore film-maker Josiah Ng.

Robot security detail

Robots and drones are being used for SafeEntry check-in, temperature taking and surveillance at hospitals under the National University Health System.

Welcome to Sushi Airways

Take off on a flight of reverie as you enjoy pretty in-flight meals at Sushi Airways in Baghdad Street, a restaurant designed like a 1930s airliner.