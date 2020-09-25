1 2 cops shot in US protests

Two police officers were shot and wounded on Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky, during protests against a grand jury ruling decried as a miscarriage of justice in the fatal police shooting of Ms Breonna Taylor, a black medical worker, in March. The grand jury decided not to charge any officer in the killing of Ms Taylor.

As the pandemic closed off borders and shuttered businesses, Singapore saw its population dip for the first time in 10 years as a large number of foreigners left its shores. There was movement in the other direction too, as many Singaporeans who had been living overseas decided to head back home.

3 Curbs on flights from India

The arrival of coronavirus-infected passengers on flights from India remains a concern for other countries at a time when the Indian government is attempting to augment international air traffic through bilateral travel bubbles. This week, Saudi Arabia suspended air travel from India amid concerns of potential imported cases.

Malaysia's political uncertainty deepened yesterday with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's claim that he had secured a majority in Parliament still highly questionable. But the move was stirring enough debate to raise questions about Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's legitimacy to stay in power.

5 The indelicate art of insults

The United States and China are hurling strong words at each other over a range of issues, but look closer and there is also calibration in the insults thrown, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

6 Anxiety over virus impact

The impact of the pandemic has caused anxiety in three in four Singaporeans and permanent residents, according to a study by marketing communications agency Wunderman Thompson. The economy, which has taken a big hit, was the main cause of anxiety among those surveyed.

7 Mental health campaign

The National Council of Social Service (NCSS) is stepping up its campaign to support those with mental health needs and raise awareness of how to help them recover and build resilience. The council yesterday launched the third edition of Beyond the Label, its mental health anti-stigma campaign.

With more countries and firms paying attention to climate change and sustainability, there may be opportunities to be reaped in providing carbon services - an area Singapore is studying. Enterprise Singapore and the Economic Development Board recently called a tender for a study to see how Singapore can be developed as a carbon services hub.

9 Witness backs Soh in suit

Veteran coach Steven Quek, who is a witness for marathoner Soh Rui Yong, told the court yesterday that he did not see Ashley Liew slow down during the 2015 SEA Games marathon. Liew is suing Soh for defamation after the latter disputed Liew's account of an act of sportsmanship at the Games.

10 Comic taps his Asian roots

Comedian Nigel Ng has become a huge YouTube sensation with his parody of a Malaysian Chinese uncle. The 29-year-old Kuala Lumpur native gave up his data scientist job to become a comedian in London, with a repertoire that plays on his Chinese upbringing, stereotypical Asian attitudes and practices.

VIDEO

Swab tests rated

How much discomfort does a Covid-19 swab test cause? Straits Times reporter Timothy Goh goes through four different swab tests, including one administered by a robot, and rates the discomfort level. str.sg/blurb599

VIDEO

Green and healthy instant noodles

Mr Chris Langwallner used to make "rubbish food taste good" at work. But today, the co-founder of food science start-up NamZ makes food that is good not only for health, but also for the planet. str.sg/blurb600