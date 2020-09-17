WORLD

1 Fires displace thousands

Thousands of evacuees displaced by deadly wildfires in Oregon settled into a second week of life in shelters and car camping. Dozens of fires have charred some 1.8 million ha of tinder-dry brush, grass and woodlands in Oregon, California and Washington state since August, ravaging several small towns, destroying thousands of homes and killing at least 34 people.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 $100 vouchers for S'poreans

Singaporeans aged 18 and above this year will receive $100 each to spend on staycations, tickets to leisure attractions and local tours, in a move to stimulate domestic spending and save jobs in the tourism sector. The vouchers will be accessible via SingPass from December.

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 Friendship amid adversity

Two men from very different backgrounds managed to find camaraderie in a time of great adversity. A senior investigation officer with the Singapore Police Force's Commercial Affairs Department and a worker from Bangladesh staying at S11 Dormitory became friends during the officer's stint at purpose-built dormitories for foreign workers.

WORLD

4 India, China ties still rocky

India and China have agreed to a diplomatic disengagement along their disputed border in the Ladakh region, but the road ahead remains rocky. The view is that the situation remains unpredictable and that both sides have dug in for the winter months.

OPINION

5 Gap in health insurance

A regulatory gap now exists with the Monetary Authority of Singapore regulating the financial aspects of health insurance providers, but no agency regulating the health coverage provided. To effectively and holistically regulate health insurance, and in so doing directly protect the interests of patients, one should look at both aspects of the business, says Dr Wong Chiang Yin.

HOME

6 2 sites get stop-work orders

Two construction sites have received two stop-work orders each for failing to prevent mosquito breeding this year. The National Environment Agency said enforcement action will be taken against the companies managing the two construction sites.

HOME

7 Knee rehabilitation device

Not everyone who undergoes total knee replacement surgery has a happy outcome. The winners of Singapore's James Dyson Award this year came up with a wearable device that is attached to the knee, and gives feedback to physiotherapists on whether patients are doing the prescribed exercises regularly and correctly.

BUSINESS

8 OECD raises outlook

The global economic slump will not be as sharp as previously feared this year, though the recovery is losing pace and will need support from governments and central banks for some time yet, according to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). The world economy will shrink by 4.5 per cent this year, less than the 6 per cent forecast in June, it said.

SPORT

9 $10m home for football club

Budding young footballers from the ages of six to 18 at the Lion City Sailors Football Academy will have a new multi-million-dollar home soon, with the Singapore Premier League club planning to build its own fully functional training facility by 2022. It is expected to cost over $10 million.

LIFE

10 4 debuts in Booker shortlist

Debut novelists dominated the shortlist of this year's Booker Prize, one of the world's most prestigious literary awards, the judges announced on Tuesday, while star authors such as Hilary Mantel and Anne Tyler did not make the list. Four of the six shortlisted books are from first-time writers, and four of the shortlisted books are by women. The winning title will be unveiled at a ceremony in London on Nov 17.



PHOTO: THE BOOKER PRIZES/FACEBOOK



STRAITS TIMES DIGITAL

VIDEO

Intensifying green drive

Singapore has always taken pride in being green, and its latest City in Nature vision will further push the boundaries of the country's greening journey, says National Development Minister Desmond Lee. str.sg/blurb585

VIDEO

Doing good, selling snacks

A few years ago, Mr Walter Oh, co-founder of food start-up BoxGreen, thought of throwing in the towel. But three "aunties" he had hired as packers stepped in, offering not just funds but also a new sense of purpose. str.sg/blurb586