1 Raging wildfires in US

Uncontrolled wildfires are raging across the western United States, incinerating the Washington town of Malden and threatening communities in Oregon and California. A search is under way for the residents of Malden a day after a firestorm destroyed 80 per cent of its homes.

2 TraceTogether tokens

TraceTogether tokens will be distributed nationwide starting on Monday, as Singapore strengthens its contact tracing network in preparation for allowing larger gatherings when it opens up further.

A cluster of 12 heritage bungalows in Rochester Park in Buona Vista will house a mix of office, retail and food outlets as part of Singapore's first campus-style integrated development, to be built by the end of next year. The project, developed and managed by CapitaLand, will have an executive learning centre, a hotel, an office tower and other features.

4 Furore over Mulan movie

Disney's live action remake of Mulan has been hit with calls for a boycott even before hitting the big screen in China. The calls erupted after it was revealed that scenes were shot in Xinjiang, where the government has been accused of human rights abuses.

5 See potential of PWDs

A small number of employers have stepped up to hire people with disabilities (PWDs), believing such employment is good for their workforce and their business. More should be encouraged to do so, says journalist Goh Yan Han.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has assessed that Mustafa Centre's cost-cutting measures, which include sending back foreign workers whose work permits have expired, are being implemented fairly. MOM's spokesman said the company had notified the ministry of its measures as early as March, when the Covid-19 outbreak was starting to gain momentum here.

7 Rental volumes tumble

Rents for Housing Board flats and private apartments held steady last month, but leasing took another big hit, with rental volumes falling to multi-year lows and below circuit-breaker levels, going by flash data from real estate portal SRX Property that was released yesterday.

8 Duo fail in bid to stay trial

Malaysian businessman John Soh Chee Wen and his girlfriend Quah Su-Ling have failed in their bid to stay criminal proceedings against them. They are facing 189 charges and 178 charges, respectively, for their role in the penny stock crash of 2013.

9 Spectator testifies in lawsuit

Social runner and spectator Kelvin Ling said in court yesterday that he was confused why Mr Ashley Liew slowed down during the 2015 SEA Games marathon shortly after making a U-turn and wondered if he was injured. He is a plaintiff's witness for Mr Liew, who is suing fellow Singapore marathoner Soh Rui Yong for defamation over the incident.

10 Kardashian show to end

Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the American television reality show that shot Kim Kardashian and her family to fame, is ending next year after 14 years. It helped make her and her siblings Kylie, Kendall, Khloe and Kourtney household names and launched their careers in the fashion and beauty business. The show will air its last season early next year.

StraitsTimes Digital

VIDEO

Growing challenge

High jumper Kampton Kam, seventh at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games and tall in the everyday world at 1.86m, feels he is a trifle short when compared with other jumpers. str.sg/blurb573

VIDEO

Bringing the buzz back to Bangalore

Bangalore, India's pub city, has seen nightlife die out since March when a lockdown was imposed. Microbreweries lobbied the local government to allow beer takeaways - once forbidden due to complex laws. str.sg/blurb574