Hurricane Laura made landfall early yesterday in Louisiana as one of the most powerful storms to hit the US state, with forecasters warning it could push a massive wall of water 65km inland from the sea. Besides threatening lives, the storm was heading for the heart of the US oil industry, forcing oil rigs and refineries to shut down production.

From Sept 1, firms applying for new Employment Passes (EPs) for foreign professionals will need to pay them a fixed monthly salary of at least $4,500, up from $3,900 now. The bar will be set higher for those in the financial services sector - new EP holders will need to be paid at least $5,000 from Dec 1, said the Ministry of Manpower.

Most people believe their countries have done well in stemming the coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey of 14 advanced economies by think-tank Pew Research Centre. But it found that people in the United States and Britain were deeply divided on the matter.

Republicans at this week's Republican National Convention have used a new line of attack on Democratic rival Joe Biden: the notion that China prefers Mr Biden to win the United States presidential election in November.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe came to power with a set of national goals. As speculation mounts that he may step down early because of poor health, a key question is what he has to show for his efforts, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

Future home owners of a Build-To-Order (BTO) project in Punggol, Waterway Sunrise II, are facing a one-year delay after the Housing Board this month terminated the building contractor's services. The delay means home owners may now get keys to their flats only in the first or second quarter of 2022.

There have been around 80 cases of disputes involving commuters who did not mask up on public transport since April, said the Land Transport Authority yesterday. About 40 people have been fined for not doing so, it added. The other cases still have their outcomes pending or were resolved without police involvement.

Energy giant Royal Dutch Shell will start a four-year pilot project to digitalise its Pulau Bukom refining complex. When fully implemented in 2024, the technology will generate a complete virtual twin of the physical elements on the oil and petrochemical manufacturing site.

Red Bull Formula One driver Alexander Albon is aiming to finish fourth overall this season, which would be an improvement from his eighth place last season. The Thai, currently sixth in the drivers' standings, admits it will be tough to catch teammate Max Verstappen, who is second behind leader Lewis Hamilton.



PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



The Discomfort Of Evening, a story of childhood grief that reviewers have called both "disturbing" and "exceptional", was named on Wednesday as the winner of the International Booker Prize, the prestigious award for fiction translated into English. Marieke Lucas Rijneveld (above), the book's author, shares the prize of £50,000 (S$90,185) with Michele Hutchison, who translated it from the original Dutch.

VIDEO

Wrestler grabs hold of life

National wrestler Danielle Lim was just 17 when she plucked up the courage to call the police after her brother came home with drugs. Things were difficult but a teacher’s remark helped turn her life around. str.sg/blurb551

PODCAST

#PopVultures on Dee Kosh

This week, the #PopVultures share their thoughts on the recent scandal surrounding local YouTuber and deejay Dee Kosh, who has been accused of sexual harassment and is under police investigation. str.sg/blurb552