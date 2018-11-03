1 Action on asylum system

US President Donald Trump said he intends to take executive action next week to end the "abuse" of the US asylum system, a plan that could include "massive tent cities" at the southern border aimed at holding migrants indefinitely and making it more difficult for them to remain in the country.

2 KL unveils budget

Malaysia's coalition government yesterday unveiled its first budget since winning power in May. The financial plan set a higher deficit to tackle development expenditure and debts left by the former administration, and counter slowing economic growth.

3 More rail standardisation

To ensure engineering expertise is not spread too thin for Singapore's rail network, a higher degree of standardisation across trains and systems is needed, said Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan. There are currently about a dozen different types of trains plying the network run by the two operators.

4 Journalists under threat

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation has designated Nov 2 as the International Day To End Impunity For Crimes Against Journalists. The Straits Times looks at conditions in Pakistan and India, where such impunity is entrenched, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

5 When virtue becomes vice

When confidence, conscientiousness or courage overflows, we become maladaptive. The art of self-reflection prevents strengths from becoming self-defeating weaknesses, says Professor David Chan, director of SMU's Behavioural Sciences Institute.

6 Sentencing guidelines set

For the first time, a judge has sent a foreman to jail, for 25 weeks, for his part in the accidental deaths in 2014 of two workers at a worksite in Fusionopolis. Justice Chan Seng Onn also laid out guidelines for sentencing those who commit negligent acts that endanger the safety of himself or others at work.

7 No quick fix for IT weakness

There is little room to set aside downtime to implement IT measures for public healthcare institutions as they operate around the clock. High-risk weaknesses may not be fixed as quickly as possible, the Committee of Inquiry into the SingHealth cyber attack was told yesterday.

United Overseas Bank has expanded its cloud-based platform to allow food and beverage businesses to track their purchases and prices more easily, among other upgrades.

9 Ridhwan seeks redemption

Singapore's top professional boxer Muhamad Ridhwan will get a rematch with Namibian opponent Paulus Ambunda, to whom he lost two months ago, next March.

The 30-year-old's split-decision defeat in the International Boxing Organisation super bantamweight fight was his first in 12 bouts, and he is eager to make amends.

10 Three cheers for November

Three annual festivals centred on spirits and wines are happening this month. There will be a whisky festival, a gin jubilee and an event revolving around the appreciation of pinot noir.

VIDEO

Singapore Works: Woodlands Checkpoint

Who handles the more than 280,000 commuters who pass through Woodlands Checkpoint daily? We go behind the scenes in the first episode of video series Singapore Works. http://str.sg/o75H

VIDEO

Pringles ramen, yakisoba chips?

Journalist Bridget Tan tries four interesting ramen flavours and two types of ramen-flavoured chips, some of which were launched in Japan only recently. http://str.sg/o7NR