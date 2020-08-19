US President Donald Trump has vowed to create 10 million jobs in 10 months, in part by setting up tax credits for US companies that relocate manufacturing facilities to the United States from China. He also predicted the US economy would bounce back strongly from the Covid-19 pandemic - as long as he is re-elected.

A new move will see more footfall return to Changi Airport, which has seen passenger numbers dry up in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The additional traffic will come in the form of transit passengers from Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, who will now be able to transit at Changi Airport via Singapore Airlines Group's flights.

India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) slick approach to new media has turned controversial after The Wall Street Journal reported that Facebook employees were tilted in favour of the party. Opposition parties are now seeking a probe into the allegations.

For the first time since 1949, China did not log a single typhoon in the month of July, Chinese meteorologists said. China Meteorological Administration deputy director Yu Yong outlined the unusual weather, saying that the wet season this year has been "complex", with "very uneven rainfall".

Central banks are considering issuing their own digital currency, using distributed ledger technology. How is this different from bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies issued by private institutions? Are central bank digital currencies a good move? Finance Professor Duan Jin-Chuan has the answers.

Home seekers made a beeline for the four-room Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in Geylang. As of 5pm yesterday, there were more than 14 applicants vying for each of the 334 four-room flats in Dakota One. The application rate beats the previous high of about 13 applicants for each of the 235 four-room flats in Ang Mo Kio in last November's BTO launch.

With less traffic on the roads during the circuit breaker, accidents resulting in injuries or fatalities fell by over 30 per cent in the first half of this year. There were 2,565 such accidents recorded from January to June, down from 3,832 in the same period last year, figures released by the police showed.

Six Singapore firms, including the Singapore Exchange (SGX), made this year's Forbes list of the top 200 listed businesses in the Asia-Pacific with less than US$1 billion (S$1.36 billion) in sales. SGX topped the shortlist for the Republic, with US$666 million in sales, US$286 million in net income and a market value of US$6.3 billion.



Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic scored 42 points against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday - the most any player has scored on his National Basketball Association play-off debut. But the Mavericks still fell 110-118 in Game 1 of the Western Conference first-round series thanks to Kawhi Leonard's own historic performance for the Clippers.

American environmentalist John Francis, 74, tells journalist Venessa Lee what made him take a vow of silence for 17 years and to give up motorised transport for 22 years in his younger days. He will share his experiences at the Singapore Mindfulness Conference this weekend, when he will be speaking live online.

