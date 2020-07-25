1 Trump 'stoking fears'

United States President Donald Trump has conflated the different forms of violence in US cities as well as calls from the left to defund the police following killings of African Americans at the hands of police. But his claims of how Democrats want to destroy suburbs are a bid to scare voters, analysts say.

2 Keeping local core in firms

The labour movement yesterday asked firms to ensure that workers affected by retrenchments are treated fairly and the Singaporean core of the workforce is kept intact. Job losses are expected to rise in the coming months given the uncertain economic outlook, the National Trades Union Congress said.

3 Tighter rules for hot spots

Five weeks into phase two of Singapore's reopening, lapses into old habits and weak links have prompted a retightening of safety and enforcement measures at hot spots, the authorities said. Popular nightspots, beaches, malls and parks are some of the places where there has been crowding, and where safe distancing rules have not been well observed.

4 US urges unity against CCP

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called on Chinese people and "free nations of the world" to change the behaviour of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The CCP now poses the primary challenge to the world's liberty, Mr Pompeo said on Thursday, as he urged countries to stand up together to China and "draw common lines in the sand".

5 Biden's new/old statecraft

It has been a while since the Democratic Party has had a new idea that was also a good idea. Mr Joe Biden's foreign policy thinking demonstrates the point, says Adam Garfinkle (above).

6 Stepping up dengue control

To combat the unprecedented dengue outbreak this year, the National Environment Agency will be working with town councils on a two-week intensive islandwide vector control exercise. Inspections and vector control operations in common areas managed by town councils will be stepped up.

7 Istana event to go online

The National Day Istana Open House will be held online this year, with visitors getting a tour of rarely seen features such as an air-raid shelter located in a cellar. The hour-long event will be hosted on President Halimah Yacob's Facebook and Instagram platforms on Aug 2 from 10am. It will also, for the first time, be open to everyone.

8 Private home prices rise

Private home prices defied the pandemic to edge up in the second quarter, but the lack of launches amid the circuit breaker kept sales numbers down. The latest official data showed that prices rose by 0.3 per cent in the second quarter from the previous three months, reversing the Urban Redevelopment Authority's flash estimates of a 1.1 per cent decline.

9 Dismay over skater's ordeal

The Singapore Ice Skating Association has thanked former national figure skater Yu Shuran for speaking out about being abused when she trained in China. Both it and Sport Singapore said they were dismayed to learn of her ordeal, and the latter stressed it continues to improve policies and measures for athletes' safety.

10 Teo Heng may close outlets



PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



Well-known Singapore karaoke chain Teo Heng may close up to half of its 14 outlets here. Its outlets at Katong Shopping Centre and Sembawang Shopping Centre are already shut. Teo Heng KTV founder Jackson Teo (above) says this period has been "very bad" for his business since entertainment venues such as bars and karaoke outlets were ordered to close in late March.

VIDEO

Six months of Covid-19

Singapore's top Covid-19 experts discuss the pandemic, six months on, in a Straits Times webinar with more than 1,000 participants. They look at the lessons learnt and how these would shape the way forward in tackling the virus.

VIDEO

Curbing the spread of dengue

Three more people have died recently of dengue fever, bringing the total to 19 deaths this year in Singapore. Here is how residents can help curb the spread of the disease.

