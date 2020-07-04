The United States Senate has passed a Bill that would penalise international banks for doing business with Chinese officials who implement Beijing's new national security law on Hong Kong. China promised on Thursday to take "strong countermeasures" if the US pressed ahead with the Hong Kong Autonomy Act.

The track record of the Government in protecting Singaporeans' jobs and livelihoods is "crystal clear", Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said yesterday, citing how foreign employment has served as a buffer in uncertain times and policies have consistently been tightened.

In the coming weeks, more people may be asked to test for Covid-19. Hopefully most, if not all, will agree to do so, as breaking the virus' transmission chain is crucial to avoid an exponential rise in case numbers, and all it takes is for one person to slip through, says senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.

Tokyo will vote for its governor tomorrow amid a resurgence in coronavirus infections, with 124 new cases recorded yesterday, the second straight day the tally has crossed 100. Tomorrow's election will be Japan's largest polls since the Covid-19 pandemic, and effectively amounts to a referendum of how Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has handled the crisis.

Stay or quit a job? Close or continue a business? Vote A or B in this election? Time pressure and ambivalence are common when people make decisions in a crisis. Understanding the psychological dynamics helps us slow down to make better decisions, says Professor David Chan.

Nineteen schools have had more than half of their Primary 1 places filled by siblings of pupils currently studying at those schools, after the first phase of registration. Only seven schools had filled more than half of their places after Phase 1 in last year's registration exercise.

There is a new monkey species in town, and scientists here are assessing how its presence could affect Singapore's two native monkey species. Three dusky langurs, a species native to Malaysia but not Singapore, were first seen in Woodlands last August.

Singapore retail sales in May suffered their biggest year-on-year fall since record-keeping began in 1986, with takings at the till plunging by 52.1 per cent year on year. But the worst may be over for retailers as Singapore is gradually reopening its economy.

A decision on whether the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) will proceed as planned in December "will be guided by the prevailing safe management measures in Singapore", organisers said. A spokesman added that additional information would be shared with runners and partners "in due course".



PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



A zero per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes has not stopped Polish erotic drama 365 Days from climbing to Netflix's top 10 in Singapore and other countries. The film prompted Welsh pop artist Duffy to write an open letter to Netflix's chief executive Reed Hastings (above), asking for the movie to be removed from the streaming platform. "365 Days glamorises the brutal reality of sex trafficking, kidnapping and rape," she said.

INTERACTIVE

GE queries answered

Get answers to key questions about the election, regarding everything from Nomination Day to Polling Day. Here are the things you may not know you need to know. str.sg/blurb459

VIDEO

The Big Story

In view of the Covid-19 situation, the Elections Department has announced a special voting hour on Polling Day for certain groups of voters, such as those on stay-home notice. str.sg/blurb460