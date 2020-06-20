The United States marked the end of slavery by celebrating Juneteenth yesterday, with the annual unofficial holiday taking on renewed significance as millions of Americans confront the nation's living legacy of racial injustice. People were marking the 155th anniversary across the country with festive meals and virtual conferences.

Singaporeans queued patiently to get into malls and restaurants yesterday to take advantage of newfound freedom after more than two months of doing without. Day one of phase two saw many businesses and social activities resuming, a stark change from earlier weeks.

Worship services, starting with up to 50 people at a time, may resume from June 26, allowing religious organisations time to prepare safe management measures. The organisations have to submit safe management plans at least three days before starting these activities, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth said.

When a new coronavirus outbreak emerged last week in Beijing, residents were jolted by reports that traces of the virus had been found on a cutting board used for imported salmon, and the fish was shunned at supermarkets and restaurants. Chinese officials later said that imported salmon was not responsible for spreading the virus, but the damage had already been done.

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is raising the risks of conflict between the United States and China, as it inflames pre-existing domestic pressures in both rival powers, says Professor Thitinan Pongsudhirak.

The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of personal hygiene, but the test of whether it has changed people's habits will be in phase two of Singapore's reopening, when people are allowed to dine in at food and beverage outlets again.

DBS Bank plans to transform a patch of its outdoor space at one of its buildings into a community farm, and give its employees a chance to try urban farming, it said recently. Touted to be Singapore's first community farm on the premises of a bank, the DBS Food Forest will feature more than 50 varieties of edible plants and herbs that Singaporeans consume every day.

HSBC Singapore has resumed its planned office move to the top floors of Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 2. Preparations are under way for around 500 people to gradually settle into the new 141,800 sq ft space.

Despite a host of stringent restrictions, Singapore Premier League (SPL) footballers, like other local sportsmen, cannot wait to get their feet back on the ball as SPL clubs resume training from today. But heading drills, throw-ins and tackling, while not banned, should be avoided, said the Football Association of Singapore.



PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



Mr Koji Ishii (above) cannot help himself: Whenever he sees a lost glove on the streets of his Tokyo home town, he just has to stop and document it. For more than 15 years, the 39-year-old has photographed and meticulously recorded details about thousands of lone gloves on the streets of the Japanese capital and beyond.

VIDEO

The Big Story

In a national broadcast, Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam pledged to provide greater support for lower-and middle-income Singaporeans, strengthen policy support for them, and build a fair and just society. str.sg/blurb435

PODCAST

Health Check

We speak to Dr Lambert Low, a consultant at the Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service, about the risks of smoking during the pandemic, why people smoke and what it takes to quit. str.sg/blurb436