1 12th day of protests in US

Tens of thousands of demonstrators massed in Washington and other US cities demanding an end to racism and police brutality, as protests sparked by Mr George Floyd's fatal encounter with Minneapolis police stretched into a 12th day and inspired anti-racism protests around the globe.

The Covid-19 pandemic is the most dangerous crisis that humanity has faced in a very long time, and it will throw up immense challenges, but Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong believes that an even stronger and better Singapore can emerge from it.

3 Fresh food imports steady

The amount of fresh food imported in April and last month did not change much compared with the same period last year and the year before, figures from the Singapore Food Agency showed. The amount of fresh seafood and meat imported into Singapore between April 1 and May 28 was about the same as the years before, although imports of fresh and chilled vegetables and fruits went up.

4 Schools reopen across Asia

Schools in South Korea, Japan and Hong Kong have reopened in recent weeks as the coronavirus situation stabilises and communities try to resume their daily routines. Students, however, have had to adapt to new norms.

5 More at stake with fake news

Fake news has been around for centuries. The problem now is that there is much more of it with social media's prevalence; and there is more at stake these days, with elections being swayed by fake news, says regional correspondent Jeff Hutton.

6 Students step up to help

A chance encounter last month with a man sleeping in the rough made two students want to step up and help the vulnerable during the Covid-19 pandemic. Harrison Chong and Sricharan Balasubramanian, both 18, started a ground-up initiative, called Comm.UnitySG, and roped in friends and other students to help.

7 Ikea sticks to growth plan

Ikea has taken a hit in Singapore after having to temporarily close its two stores due to the shutdown, but the firm is sticking to its growth strategy, with plans to open a new outlet next year. The move flies in the face of the severe downturn that the outbreak has inflicted on retailers, but the firm sees long-term prospects here.

Even as businesses struggle with the challenges of the pandemic, experts and firms say sustainability continues to be of vital importance. In fact, the virus crisis is highlighting the importance of embedding sustainability in a company, whether in terms of supply chains or even the impact a business may have on society.

9 SPL players raring to go

After nearly three months without play, owing to the coronavirus crisis, Singapore Premier League (SPL) footballers cannot wait to resume training ahead of next month's expected restart. In the meantime, issues such as frequency and cost of Covid-19 testing, match scheduling and travel need to be ironed out.

10 Performers face backlash

The Black Lives Matter movement may be rooted in the United States, but its global knock-on effect is being felt in Singapore as well, with figures in the entertainment scene coming under fire for problematic stage names, and others stepping up to apologise for past behaviour as well as insensitive YouTube videos and social media postings.

StraitsTimes Digital

VIDEO

Selling furniture using AR

Tech-savvy furniture retailers, such as Ikea and Castlery, are drawing visitors to their online stores even amid the Covid-19 pandemic, thanks to their use of augmented reality (AR). str.sg/blurb413

PODCAST

#PopVultures

Many celebrities have spoken out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, but some, such as Madonna, have been criticised for their tone-deaf responses. Journalists Jan Lee and Yeo Sam Jo discuss whether celebrities have a duty to speak up. str.sg/blurb414