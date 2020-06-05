Hundreds of people were expected to turn up yesterday for a memorial service for Mr George Floyd, the black man whose death in police custody sparked off riots in the United States. The memorial was set to take place at 1pm at a large sanctuary at North Central University in Minneapolis.

The Government aims to set up satellite career centres in all Housing Board towns to create pathways and opportunities for job seekers. Manpower Minister Josephine Teo urged job seekers to keep an open mind to pathways they might not have considered previously.

There were just 748 visitors to Singapore in April, a near 100 per cent drop from the 1.6 million tourists for the same month last year, according to Singapore Tourism Board figures. The move to bar short-term visitors from entering or transiting through Singapore took effect on March 24 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Malaysia's Deputy Works Minister Shahruddin Salleh has resigned, claiming it was a mistake to join Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's Perikatan Nasional government, which is now barely clinging to power.

While America's military and economic power remains unrivalled despite the pandemic, the Trumpian response to protests outside the White House has left Asians wondering about its impact on the United States as a moral force, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

Just in the first four months of the year, more than $7 million was lost to scammers posing as technical support staff, who duped their victims into believing that their Internet connections were compromised. The amount is an increase of more than 40 times from the same period last year.

There has been a spike in calls to the hotline for the Agency for Integrated Care, which supports seniors and their caregivers, and links callers to care services, during the circuit breaker period. The agency received requests for help with errands like buying groceries, collecting medication for seniors and asking for meals to be delivered.

Hospitality group Banyan Tree has laid off about 30 per cent of its workforce in Singapore, given that the travel sector has borne the brunt of the pandemic. The group has set up a portal to help these employees find other work.

Singapore's golf professionals are feeling the pinch as the Asian Tour continues its hiatus since March because of the coronavirus pandemic. While the United-States based PGA Tour resumes next week and the European Tour will restart next month, Asia's bid to return in September faces a series of roadblocks.



Singaporeans can look forward to a new dining destination once restaurants here are given the green light for dine-ins. Lucali BYGB is a collaboration between Mark Iacono (above), the founder of famed Brooklyn pizzeria Lucali, and Singapore-based hospitality partner Gibran Baydoun. For now, it is rolling out a takeaway and delivery menu from today, to give diners a taste of what they can expect.

