1 SpaceX launch a success

Entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX launched two Americans into orbit from Florida on Saturday, marking the first spaceflight of Nasa astronauts from US soil in nine years. Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken embarked on a 19-hour ride aboard the newly designed Crew Dragon capsule bound for the International Space Station.

2 Social services to reopen

A range of social services funded by the Ministry of Social and Family Development will reopen in phases from tomorrow. Priority will be given to critical services deemed to be addressing "higher needs", Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee said on Facebook yesterday.

Universities in Australia have proposed creating "safe corridors" to allow foreign students to return as the nation tries to urgently rescue its lucrative international education sector. The sudden loss of many students from abroad due to the pandemic has already led to staff cuts at universities and could leave some facing financial collapse.

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide topped six million yesterday, with Brazil registering another record surge in infections as its leaders disagreed over how to deal with the crisis. Brazil has nearly 500,000 confirmed cases - second only to the US.

Years of diplomacy have helped ensure that Europe's response to China is to the latter's liking, but that is changing, especially with the coronavirus crisis, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

6 Activities for needy kids

Enrichment programmes may be the norm for children during the school holidays, but not all families can afford them. Thus, community groups and organisations have stepped in to ensure that children from families in the low-income bracket spend their time at home productively, as the Covid-19 outbreak stretches on.

7 Court mediation initiative

Selected litigants in the Supreme Court will be able to opt to undergo free mediation to resolve their disputes, under a new initiative. The SGUnited Mediation Initiative will allow the court to identify and refer suitable cases to the Singapore Mediation Centre.

8 Bonanza for logistics firms

The surge in demand across the world for healthcare and medical products in recent months is proving a bonanza for local logistics firms. They have been able to take advantage of the global need for vital supplies, thanks to long-term investments in technical and business capabilities.

The Last Dance may have been based on events in the 1990s, but it still resonates with current Singapore athletes. They say that the acclaimed docu-series on National Basketball Association legend Michael Jordan's career with the Chicago Bulls inspires them to keep improving and work smarter.

10 Hope amid a pandemic

Even as Covid-19 disrupts our lives, the stories we share will bind us together and give us purpose to carry on, writes Associate Professor Philip Yap, a senior consultant of geriatric medicine at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. Finding meaning is key to sustaining hope in the midst of the pandemic, he says.

StraitsTimes Digital

WEB SPECIAL

How does end of circuit breaker affect you?

Today is the last day of the eight-week Covid-19 circuit breaker shutdown, with restrictions set to be progressively eased in three phases. Find out what is allowed from tomorrow. str.sg/blurb401

VIDEO

Spicy, sour noodles worth the burn

Suan la fen, or sour and spicy noodles, is the hottest cup-noodle trend from China to sweep Singapore. Watch as we do a taste test of eight popular brands and rank them. str.sg/blurb402