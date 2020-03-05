WORLD

1 Tornadoes in Tennessee

A powerful storm early on Tuesday spawned tornadoes that ripped through Tennessee state, killing at least 25 people and creating a trail of devastation that struck Nashville and stretched across several counties in the central part of the state.

2 Help to tackle digital world

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung outlined in Parliament yesterday how his ministry plans to boost digital literacy, and ramp up cyber wellness and mental health education. Students will be equipped with the skills and values to navigate the digital world as the usage of social media continues to grow among young people.

3 Faster access to HDB flats

The Housing Board is enhancing various schemes to help home buyers get flats more quickly, and to meet the housing needs of different groups such as unwed single parents and seniors. For instance, balance flats will be offered for open booking earlier.

4 Ipos chief elected to lead

Mr Daren Tang, chief executive of the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (Ipos), was yesterday nominated to head the world patent office, becoming the first Singaporean nominated to helm a United Nations agency.

5 Re-learning how to read

To help students navigate the digital world, schools will update the curriculum to focus more on digital literacy. The aim is for students to be more discerning of what they read and to develop a strong moral compass, says senior education correspondent Sandra Davie (below).

6 Clan groups play a key role

Clan groups play an important part in making sure that governmental help, such as that to lessen the impact of the coronavirus, reaches people on the ground, President Halimah Yacob told Singapore Hokkien Huay Kuan members yesterday.

7 14 charged over riot in CCK

Fourteen people have now been arrested and charged over a case of rioting at a void deck in Choa Chu Kang last week. Two groups, aged 17 to 28, were allegedly seen chasing each other, wielding weapons and shouting obscenities.

8 More funds to fight virus

More economic help has been pledged as the world grapples with the coronavirus outbreak. South Korea has unveiled a 11.7 trillion won (S$13.7 billion) stimulus package for the country, while the World Bank has announced an initial US$12 billion (S$16.6 billion) in immediate funds to assist affected countries.

9 Chinese shuttlers ready

A strong Chinese badminton team of 38 players, including Olympic champion Chen Long (below), will be here for the Singapore Open from April 7 to 12. All will arrive from Europe or Malaysia but two coaches coming from Beijing will be in Singapore 14 days before the event.



PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



10 New local content on Hooq

A screenplay based on home-grown writer Suffian Hakim's comic novel The Minorities (2018) is one of three original Singaporean pilots green-lit by Singapore streaming platform Hooq for the third season of its annual Filmmakers Guild. Six pilots, picked from more than 1,000 entries from across Asia, will stream on the platform in mid-May.

Happy with 'home office'?

Have you been suddenly told to work from home as a result of the coronavirus outbreak? If so, it is about knowing your working style and how to cut out distractions. Here are some tips to stay productive. str.sg/blurb249

Vaccine for coronavirus?

Wondering when there will be a vaccine for the coronavirus? Professor Wang Linfa of Duke-NUS Medical School answers some pressing questions on Covid-19. str.sg/blurb250