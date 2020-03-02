1 New hope for Biden

An outpouring of black voter support propelled Mr Joe Biden to a convincing victory in South Carolina's Democratic primary, resurrecting his faltering White House bid and giving the former vice-president a chance to claim he is the moderate alternative to front runner Bernie Sanders.

2 Muhyiddin sworn in as PM

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as Malaysia's eighth Prime Minister yesterday at a palace ceremony in front of Malaysia's King, Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin. The ceremony took place even as his former allies in the Pakatan Harapan coalition insisted he did not have majority support to form a government.

Singapore will take part in two global trials to test the safety and efficacy of remdesivir, a potential cure for Covid-19. The trials are by United States medical research agency National Institutes of Health, and by Gilead Sciences, the listed US maker of the antiviral drug. There is currently no proven cure for Covid-19.

4 Trump to meet Taleban

United States President Donald Trump has said he would be personally meeting leaders of the Taleban in the near future after the US and the Afghan militant group signed a deal that could pave the way towards a full withdrawal of foreign soldiers. He also rejected criticism of the deal.

Israelis vote today in the country's third general election in the space of a year. The political deadlock not only hurts Israel but also has serious implications for the Middle East, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

6 Bigger dogs allowed in flats

Dogs, up to 55cm tall and of any weight, can now be rehomed in Housing Board flats under Project Adore, the Animal and Veterinary Service said yesterday. Previously, only dogs under 50cm and up to 15kg could be rehomed in HDB flats under the scheme.

7 Far fewer flash flood days

Singapore last year saw the fewest number of flash flood days since 2015 - because of the flood-proofing strategies that national water agency PUB has been rolling out over the years, said a water expert. PUB figures show that flash floods occurred on three days last year, down from 18 days in 2018.

8 Retail rents may take a hit

Retail property landlords might have to take a hit on rents this year as the coronavirus outbreak deters shoppers from frequenting malls and restaurants. Real estate consultancy CBRE Research expects a dip of up to 2 per cent for prime rents this year, from $25.05 per sq ft a month last year.

As the coronavirus continues to spread worldwide, uncertainty looms over the hosting of the July 24 to Aug 9 Tokyo Olympics. Experts have weighed in with three scenarios: The Games go on but the events are held behind closed doors or staggered; they are cancelled; or postponed.

10 Navigating adolescence

In new Netflix comedy-drama series I Am Not Okay With This, a teenager named Sydney is haunted by her special abilities while trying to cope with growing up. To prepare his young cast, the director of the series, Jonathan Entwistle, made them watch classic teen movies directed by late American film-maker John Hughes, such as The Breakfast Club (1985).

StraitsTimes Digital

VIDEO

A world first for Singapore

Duke-NUS professor Wang Linfa, who led a team of researchers to develop a test for Covid-19 antibodies that successfully detects past infections in recovered coronavirus patients, explains why antibody testing is important. https://str.sg/blurb243

VIDEO

Toilet rolls put to the test

If you are going to stay at home in a viral lockdown, you might as well treat yourself, says John Lui. He tests seven types of premium toilet rolls to find out which is the most absorbent, strong, plush and value for money. https://str.sg/blurb244