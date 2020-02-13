New Hampshire primary results on Tuesday confirmed what national polls have been showing for some time: Former vice-president Joe Biden, who entered the Democratic primary race as the party's national front runner last year, has lost that crown. The new front runner is Senator Bernie Sanders, who cemented his spot with his projected win of 26 per cent.

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong urged people to rally around healthcare workers and support them, as they continue to care for patients infected by the new coronavirus. Three more people have been infected, bringing the total to 50.

After months of heated debate, the Indonesian government has decided not to repatriate former militants of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terror group and their families, but terrorism analysts warned that the move would not stop them from sneaking into the country illegally.

Citing concerns over human rights, the European Union announced its decision to partially roll back Cambodia's duty-free trade privileges yesterday. The withdrawal affects about €1 billion (S$1.5 billion) of Cambodia's annual exports to the EU.

A local retail showcase in the middle of Orchard Road is getting a new batch of home-grown brands. But more can be done with the Design Orchard project to give local design a boost, says Melissa Heng.

Firefighters responded to more fire-related calls last year as a result of more vegetation fires and personal mobility devices catching alight. Most of the fires last year were due to the indiscriminate disposal of lighted materials, such as cigarette butts and charcoal embers, which accounted for more than one in three fires.

Two Indonesian maids were jailed yesterday after pleading guilty to terrorism-financing offences. Turmini, 31, and Retno Hernayani, 37, remitted cash to men who supported terrorist groups, including the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC has acquired LG Twin Towers in Beijing from South Korean conglomerate LG Group for around eight billion yuan (S$1.6 billion). Chief investment officer of GIC Real Estate Lee Kok Sun said the move reflects a commitment to identifying opportunities in China.

Fans of Home United are excited about their Singapore Premier League prospects with Singapore billionaire Forrest Li expected to take over as chairman this week, a development that could be a harbinger of change for the local football scene. A name change and other significant updates are also expected.



PHOTO: REUTERS



After South Korean film Parasite (directed by Bong Joon-ho, pictured above) won Best Picture at this year's Oscars, the world is sitting up and taking notice of the country's film industry, which has blossomed as a result of powerful industry conglomerates with deep pockets and strong government support.

