1 State of the Union speech

United States President Donald Trump used his State of the Union address on Tuesday to make the case for his re-election in November, calling his entry into the White House in 2017 the start of "the great American comeback". Mr Trump said he is building "the world's most prosperous and inclusive society" in a triumphant address.

2 More local transmissions

More people have been infected by the coronavirus in Singapore's first cluster of local transmission. The cluster now includes the Singaporean husband, 45, and six-month-old baby boy of a 28-year-old Singapore resident working at Chinese health products shop Yong Thai Hang.



3 Buttigieg, Sanders in lead

Democratic Party presidential hopefuls Pete Buttigieg (top) and Bernie Sanders were leading in the Iowa caucuses in the first results announced almost 24 hours after they kicked off. Former vice-president Joe Biden trailed badly in fourth place with about 71 per cent of precincts reporting.

4 Twitter targets fake media

Twitter, bowing to pressure from its users, has said that it would more aggressively scrutinise fake or altered photos and videos. From next month, the social media giant will start labelling, and in some cases removing, doctored or manipulated media that users share on the platform.

5 Kindness in time of outbreak

Do not use masks to cope with fear. Instead, arm yourself with facts and good knowledge to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. Leave masks to be used by those who are sick, says Dr William Wan, general secretary of the Singapore Kindness Movement.

6 SDP appeal dismissed

The High Court has dismissed the Singapore Democratic Party's (SDP) appeal to reverse the correction order against it under the fake news law, in a case that is set to define the way in which the court will look at such challenges. It ruled that in such a court challenge, the Government has to prove that a statement is false, after it has ordered a correction under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act. In this case, it had.

7 Rapist gets 32 years in jail

A 49-year-old man, whose courtroom antics included smearing faeces while he was in the dock, was yesterday convicted and sentenced to 32 years in jail and 24 strokes of the cane for raping two teenage girls. Isham Kayubi was found guilty of four counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault by penetration.

8 MAS' stance unchanged

Singapore's central bank said the country's current exchange-rate band has enough room to accommodate an easing of the local currency, even as its monetary policy stance remains unchanged. The statement by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) comes amid traders betting that central banks will loosen monetary policy to support the economy as challenges mount.

9 Schooling back with Lopez

Olympic champion Joseph Schooling will head to Virginia next Sunday to train with former coach and mentor Sergio Lopez again in a bid to get his Tokyo 2020 target back on track. After a huge slump in the middle of last year, he showed improvement in the SEA Games and says he has turned his form around.

10 Second Shake Shack outlet

The second outlet of New York's famed burger chain Shake Shack opens at 89 Neil Road tomorrow. Its menu debuts the brand's Chick'n Shack chicken burger, which is available exclusively at the outlet from tomorrow to Sunday. After that, it will be available at both the Neil Road and Jewel Changi Airport outlets.

Hawker stalls on Google Maps

Teams from Google were at various hawker centres last year capturing Street View images of stalls and marking their location. The aim? To get more than 6,000 hawker stalls listed on Google Maps. str.sg/blurb201

Travel safe

As apprehension builds over the coronavirus outbreak, travel editor Lee Siew Hua delves into precautions for travelling safely and the most important travel trends this year. str.sg/blurb202