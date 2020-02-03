1 Sanders ahead in polls

While former US vice-president Joe Biden has been the front runner in a crowded Democratic Party field, it is Senator Bernie Sanders who has turned out to be slightly ahead of the pack in polls on the eve of the Iowa caucuses, which is seen as the first episode in the American election season.

2 Efforts to protect jobs

Protecting the jobs of Singaporeans and ensuring the survival of businesses will be the Government's primary focus as the country hunkers down for what could be a protracted battle with the Wuhan virus, said Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing.

3 Rosmah graft case begins

Rosmah Mansor, wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, will be in the dock today as her corruption trial relating to electricity supply for rural schools finally gets under way at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, more than a year after she was charged.

US officials have cited presidential privilege in withholding the details of 24 e-mails related to President Donald Trump's hold on military assistance to Ukraine, an issue at the heart of his impeachment trial. The move came as Democrats intensified their criticism of Republicans.

Beyond different perceptions of the cyber security threat posed by Huawei, there is also the question of the long-term implications of freezing out the Chinese company, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

Enhancements have been rolled out to make the Tiong Bahru-Seng Poh Estate more accessible for mobility-challenged people. The improvements, known as Tiong Bahru Cares, are part of an initiative by Tanjong Pagar GRC MP and grassroots adviser Indranee Rajah and Seng Poh Residents' Committee.

7 Tours of old hospital

From noon today, the public can sign up for a free tour to learn more about the history behind the now-defunct View Road Hospital in Admiralty, which served as a branch of Woodbridge Hospital from 1975 to 2001. The site, which is usually closed to the public, is among the highlights of the annual Battle For Singapore programme.

8 New roles for accountants

Despite concerns that some accountancy jobs could be taken over by emerging digital technologies, experts in the industry say that the future is still bright. Rather than being replaced, accountants will expand their job scopes to become tech front runners and even sustainability champions.

9 Ng back for Slingers

Barely six months after retiring owing to multiple injuries, Ng Han Bin is back with the Singapore Slingers in the Asean Basketball League, believing that his work is not done yet. The fans certainly approved, giving him a warm welcome last Wednesday before the win over Saigon Heat.

Actress Amber Heard said Johnny Depp physically assaulted her during their 18-month marriage. But revelations in an audio tape - provided to DailyMail.com - seem to raise questions over who the victim really is. In the 2015 tape, Heard is heard talking to then husband Depp about their strained relationship and admitting that she hit him.

Life under lockdown

Stuck in Wuhan after the Chinese authorities closed off the city on Jan 23 due to the virus outbreak, Wuhan native Scarlett Li shares her experience of life in a city under lockdown. str.sg/blurb195

Breeding 'super fish'

Local fish farm Barramundi Asia has acquired a new genetic facility that aims to cross-breed Asian sea bass for selective traits such as quicker growth, disease resistance and high omega-3 content. str.sg/blurb196